Mountain View teacher receives National Athletic Trainer Service Award

The National Athletic Trainers’ Association recently announced Leah Oliver, Mountain View High School teacher, selection to receive the National Athletic Trainers’ Association 2017 Athletic Trainer Service Award! Ms. Oliver will be recognized for her many accomplishments and dedication to service during the 2017 NATA Convention in Houston on June 28, 2017.

This prestigious national award recognizes thirty four National Athletic Trainers’ Association members for their exceptional contributions to the athletic training profession and the Association. ATSA recipients have been involved in professional associations, community organizations, grassroots public relations efforts and service as a volunteer athletic trainer.

Leah Oliver is the Sports Medicine teacher and the Athletic Trainer at Mountain View High School. She has worked at Mountain View High School in the Marana Unified School District since 1989. Ms. Oliver demonstrates the highest level of commitment and dedication to health and well-being. She listens to students and advocates on their behalf, working diligently to discover their interests and incorporating those interests into classroom lessons.

Her expertise has earned a reputation as a phenomenal teacher who truly cares for students, staff and parents. In 2013, Ms. Oliver was inducted into the Arizona Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame, becoming the first woman inducted. In 2010-11 Ms. Oliver was honored with the Arizona Athletic Trainers Association, Athletic Trainer of the Year Service Award and selected as MUSD’s Teacher of the Year. Her programs have resulted in 20 Lanny Williams Arizona Student Athlete Trainers of the Year, as well as multiple former students who have gone on to various medical related fields including doctors, nurses, physical therapists and athletic trainers. Her sports medicine class and student athletic trainers are the most award-winning in the state.

Ms. Oliver is highly involved in and out of the classroom setting. She serves as the department chair for Mountain View’s Career & Technical Education Department and is a member of the Safe Schools Task Force as well as a District representative for teacher evaluation, and curriculum writer for the Joint Technical Education Department (JTED), She also serves on the Board of Directors for the AZ Athletic Trainer Association. Ms. Oliver has worked with the Arizona Deaf and Blind School in Tucson to fit football equipment and provides coaching clinics on dehydration and sports related injuries, as well as served on the Board of Directors for Imago Dei Middle School, a tuition free school for underprivileged students in the Tucson area. Her dedication and passion were instrumental in the District’s procurement of automated external defibrillators and she continues to serve as an American Heart Association instructor working diligently to certify all of her students in CPR and AED use.

