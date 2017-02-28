Marana HS teacher receives George C. Wilson Leadership and Service Award

The Arizona Music Educators Association, Inc. awarded Sarah Ross, Choir Director at Marana High School, with the George C. Wilson Leadership and Service Award. Mrs. Ross was presented this award on February 3, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona for her exceptional amount of service and demonstrated strong leadership in the Association. The George C. Wilson Leadership/Service Award is named for the 1940-1946 Arizona Music Education Association President.

Mrs. Ross has been teaching at Marana High School since 2007. As choir director, she conducts six ensembles in concerts, collaborates with arts and academics across campus, and participates in community and service projects. Mrs. Ross's interests in world music are showcased in Marana's annual multicultural concert series covering all regions of the globe. In 2011, she was named the University of Arizona/Circle K Teacher of the Year; in 2012 she was recognized as Teacher of the Year for the Marana Unified School District; and in 2013 she represented Arizona as a Yale Distinguished Music Educator. She is currently pursuing National Board Certification for choral music.

Mrs. Ross is a member of NAfME and has served for five years as South-Central Regional Choir Chair and South-central Governor for AzMEA. She has been a clinician for the ACE Elementary/Jr High State Festival and was the 2016 Jr. High All State Chou Clinician. She served on the board of the Arizona chapter of ACDA as the Repertoire and Standards Chair for Ethnic and Multicultural Music for seven years. In this capacity she wrote articles for the state newsletter, presented at state conferences, and acted as a resource on multicultural music for the state's choral educators. She presented and performed with her students at the 2015 ACDA Student Symposium hosted by the University of Arizona.

Marana Choir students have recently been seen in the NAflvfE All¬ National Honor Choir and on Broadway in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Mrs. Ross has served as the vocal director and pianist for Marana Arts Academy musicals for the last ten seasons. She has also worked as pianist for shows at area high schools, Arizona OnStage Productions, LiveTheatre Workshop, and as Music Director and Vocal Director for Arizona Theatre Company's Summer on Stage program. She has collaborated with Marana Theatre Company by composing original songs and orchestrations for five mainstage productions.

Mrs. Ross studied voice and piano and received a degree in Choral Music Education from the University of Arizona.

