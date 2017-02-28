Marana HS teacher receives George C. Wilson Leadership and Service Award

Joshua Lelevier told police he noticed 13-year-old Jayden Glomb missing from their home at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11. He said he continued to search for her until morning, when he and her mother called police.
All evacuations with the exception of Santa Rita Road have been lifted, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.
"I'm going to be wandering the campus, at sporting events, and at classes. I want people to come and tell me the good, the bad, and the ugly. It's amazing. People are not shy. They tell me exactly how they think the university should be run," said Dr. Robert Robbins, the University of Arizona's 22nd President.
In an incident on Wednesday, May 31 the Sierra Vista Police Department was able to safely arrest a woman, who had barricaded herself in her apartment and was armed with a handgun.
The public is also invited to attend the event. Tucson VA leadership, as well as Tucson VA and Phoenix VA Regional Office representatives will be on hand to speak with veterans and their families, after the town hall meeting to cover issues related to their care and benefits.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A man and woman are both dead after their motorcycle crashed in Southaven on Wednesday night.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
