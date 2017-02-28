Arizona ranks #34 in state survey

Arizona is...below average.

That's according to an annual study from U.S. News & World Report. Arizona ranked #34 out of the 50 states.

The rankings use about sixty different sub-categories. The main categories include health care, education, crime & corrections, infrastructure, and opportunity.

Our state's best categories - 12th in infrastructure, 19th in economy.

Our worst - 43rd in education (48th in K-12 education), 39th in crime and corrections.

The top two states in the rankings, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The two worst, Mississippi and Louisiana.

