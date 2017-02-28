SILVER Alert issued for missing endangered Mesa woman

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER Alert for 65-year-old Rayana Blodgett, according to a recent release.

Blodgett was last seen leaving her home in the 9300 block of East Baseline Road on Monday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as white female, 5' tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a white 2004 GMC Canyon four door, with Arizona license plate WCEAR59, there are stickers of white and green turtles on the back window of the vehicle.

According to DPS she is without her medications, her ability to function and make sound decisions may be affected without these medications. Blodgett may have traveled to Show Low or to California.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 (24 hours).

