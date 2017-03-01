Crash knocks down power lines on northwest side

Thornydale Road is closed from Overton to Hardy roads due to downed power lines on the ground.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle collided with a power pole early Wednesday morning, March 1.

No one was hurt, but deputies decided to close the road for safety.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene.

