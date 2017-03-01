Crash knocks down power lines on northwest side - Tucson News Now

Crash knocks down power lines on northwest side

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thornydale Road is closed from Overton to Hardy roads due to downed power lines on the ground.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, a vehicle collided with a power pole early Wednesday morning, March 1.

No one was hurt, but deputies decided to close the road for safety. 

Drivers should find an alternate route.

Tucson News Now has a crew at the scene. Keep checking back for updates,

