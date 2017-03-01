Speeders using residential streets as detours for Project Ina

Cerius Stravenue, east of Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road, is just one of the many side streets drivers are taking to get around Project Ina.

However people who live along the street, like Rita Ruch, said this once quiet street has turned into a highway.

She said she wants drivers to find another way that does not cut through her neighborhood.

“We have Walmart semis come through," she said. "This is a residential road. It was not built for this."

Since Cerius Stravenue is a residential road, there isn’t any striping, and the speed limit is only 25 miles per hour.

But Ruch said she sees people speeding down the street all the time.

Priscilla S. Cornelio, director of the Pima County Department of Transportation, said adding striping down this road would increase speeding, so they've decided not to do that right now.

She said they are willing to work with the neighborhood to install speed bumps in an effort to slow drivers down.

Ruch says she's willing to do whatever it takes, because it is getting dangerous.

“Someone is going to get hurt, if not someone is going to hit one of these potholes and end up in somebody’s yard,” Ruch said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department patrols this area.

They've started a new mission as a direct result of Project Ina and other construction projects.

The mission focuses on specific patrols to target speeders who use neighborhoods as a detour around closures.

