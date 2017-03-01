TUSD board member formally apologizes for 'white supremacy rules' comment

Tucson Unified School District Board Member Rachael Sedgwick issued a formal apology at Tuesday's nights board meeting following backlash and outrage over her recent comments that "white supremacy rules."

At the meeting, she read the following statement:

It has come to my attention that words I uttered in irony have been mischaracterized and shared, and I am very sorry that they have caused angst or upset. I went to coffee with a constituent, who represented a coalition, and he was video recording the session unbeknownst to me. For over an hour, he goaded me and, because I am a novice, I allowed myself to become frustrated. Instead of leaving, I spit at him the term that he had repeatedly thrown at me for over an hour. It was a terrible mistake, and I am very sorry for the hurt my words caused.

I have learned a valuable lesson about communication and my standing as a TUSD School Board Member. Please, however, let me be clear: I am not a white supremacist. The concept has no merit and no place in today’s world, and I have pledged to serve every single student in TUSD to the best of my abilities. I sincerely believe that education is a fundamental human right. Since being elected to the Board, I have been visiting the schools, learning from employees and community members, and reading as much as possible to prepare to address each issue on the Board’s table. One result is that I am actively pursuing raising classroom spending from $.47 closer to $.75 out of every dollar to provide improved learning support for every student in TUSD.

I hope that you can forgive my lapse in judgment and that you will support our schools and the Board by sharing your ideas, solutions, and insights with us, so we can better serve our students.