TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A truck driver was killed in a crash on I-19 Tuesday. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Authorities said this man is a suspect in a child abduction and sexual assault in Tucson Monday night. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

1. TPD RELEASES PHOTO OF KIDNAPPING, SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT

The Tucson Police Department has released a photo of the suspect from a kidnapping and sexual assault Monday night. http://bit.ly/2md3B0W

The suspect has been described as a white male, 6-foot, 40-50 years old with a wide, strong build. He was wearing a black cloth jacket, black pants and black hat.

The TPD said the suspect has pock marks on his face, may be carrying brass knuckles and smelled of beer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

The suspect is accused of kidnapping a woman and her child around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Swan Road.

Both woman and child are OK.

2. TUSD SUPERINTENDENT H.T. SANCHEZ RESIGNS

The Tucson Unified School District governing board voted 3-2 Tuesday night to accept the resignation of Superintendent H.T. Sanchez, ending weeks of uncertainty and fighting. http://bit.ly/2mcXhqj

Karen Kopec, TUSD's deputy superintendent, immediately took over on an interim basis.

Rachael Sedgwick, the newest board member and the person who initiated discussions about Sanchez's contract, told Tucson News Now “I believe we’ve done what’s best for the students and the schools.”

Sanchez, who did not attend the meeting, was hired to lead southern Arizona's largest school district in July 2013. The district serves more than 48,000 students.

In open resignation letter - Dr. Sanchez thanks TUSD community & says he looks forward to spending more time with his family #Tucson — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) March 1, 2017

Sanchez was set to make $270,000 this year and was the longest-serving TUSD superintendent in the past decade.

3. TRUCK DRIVER KILLED IN CRASH ON I-19

A truck driver died Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, in a crash in the median of I-19 on Tucson's south side. http://bit.ly/2lW5ZXp

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Jaime Munoz lost control of the tractor-trailer while driving south on I-19 and collided with a concrete bridge support column at West Irvington Road.

SB I19 at Irvington. Troopers and emergency personnel working to clear scene. Be aware of them if in the area. pic.twitter.com/SCqMGd42QD — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 28, 2017

Munoz died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m.

HAPPENING TODAY

It's Ash Wednesday!

And today, you don't have to sacrifice your time if you want to participate.

Saint James United Methodist Church is offering ashes to go today.

You don't even have to get out of your car.

This goes on all day until 4 p.m. The church is located at 3255 N. Campbell Ave.

WEATHER

A chilly morning as you head out the door with lows in the 40s.

Dress in layers, as we'll warm up to a beautiful and sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

We'll stay warm through the week with highs in the 80s by the weekend.

