UPDATE: Missing Mesa man found in Texas

Authorities have canceled a silver alert for a Mesa man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Border Patrol agents found Cristino Vega, 82, more than 500 miles away, in Sierra Blanca, TX.

He will be taken to a hospital as a precaution before being reunited with his family.

