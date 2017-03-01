Tucson church offers 'To Go' ashes for Ash Wednesday

It's Ash Wednesday, also known as the first day of Lent.

As many people decide what to give up (alcohol, sweets, smoking, etc.), a local church is making sure they don't have to sacrifice their time.

Saint James United Methodist Church is offering ashes "To Go" today.

You don't even have to get out of your car.

You can stop by from now until 4 p.m.

The church is located at 3255 N. Campbell Ave.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.