Tucson facility reels in donation of 500,000 diapers

Half a million new diapers made their way into the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, as part of a national donation.

Through a grant from the National Diaper Bank Network, the Tucson facility had 500,000 diapers sent to their warehouse on South Plumer Avenue.

Exec. Director of @Diaperbank tells me each row is about 100,000 diapers, sorted by sizes from infant to adult. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/swNlKcQSkZ — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) March 1, 2017

According to a news release, the diapers will be distributed to families in need. The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona partners with 53 distributing agencies.

"We're very excited for any donation of diapers. And for one of this size, we're super excited. But yeah, it goes fast," said Dan Moxley, Executive Director of Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. "People living below the poverty line tend to run about five days short on average [on diapers] every month."

Last year, the diaper bank gave out more than 1 million diapers to 13,421 families who had a "lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean dry and healthy," the news release said.

Families served by the nonprofit mostly live below the poverty line in the greater Tucson area. Places like Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse get a shipment of 2,000 diapers per month from the Diaper Bank. They say families often come to their shelter fleeing volatile situations.

"Likely, [a mother] is going to leave quickly. She's not going to have a lot of time to gather belongings or space to bring those belongings. So it's really important for us to have basic needs items on site," said Anna Harper-Guerrero, who works at the center.

According to statistics in the news release, 134,000 infants and toddlers live in poor and low-income families in Arizona.

Volunteers at @Diaperbank spent morning sorting through massive 500,000 donation, to be given to partnering organizations. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/gTqPyKH3W2 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) March 1, 2017

Infants and toddlers wear an average of 50 diapers per week, at minimum, according to calculations by the National Diaper Bank Network and their chief of policy, research and analysis.

"It's a health concern. We consider it a hidden health crisis, that not everyone can afford to keep their babies in clean, dry diapers regularly," Moxley explained.

Parents run short of about 11-12 diapers each week, according to an industry survey.

Click here to learn more about how to get diapers through the program, or see a list of partnering charity organizations here.

