Man injured in 2016 officer-involved shooting sentenced

An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A man injured in an officer-involved shooting last year was sentenced to more than three years in jail on Wednesday, March 1.

According to court documents, Carlos Alegria pleaded guilty in Arizona Superior Court in Pima County to two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument related to the March 15, 2016 incident.

Alegria was sentenced to serve 3.75 years for the disorderly conduct counts and 3.5 years for the aggravated assault count. The sentences will be served concurrently, and Alegria received credit for 344 days time served.

Alegria allegedly brandished what looked like a handgun before he was shot by officers in the shooting that happened in the 5600 block of East Pima Street, near North Van Buren Avenue.

Authorities later determined that it was a BB gun.

Two Tucson Police Department officers discharged their firearms; Officer Mark Molina, a 19-year veteran of TPD and Officer Gary Rosebeck, an 8-year veteran of the department.

