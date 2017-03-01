3-DEGREE GUARANTEE OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by The Gaming Enterprise Division of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe dba Casino Del Sol; 5655 W. Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85757 .The promotion begins at March 2, 2017 5am and ends at February 25th, 2018 at Midnight. Entries must be received by Midnight on Feb, 25th, 2018. Promotion is subject to local, state, and federal laws, and is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Arizona, who are at least 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of KOLD-TV, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Text and messaging rates may apply.
How to Enter. There is 1 ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at [5am March 2,2017], individuals can text “SOL” to 520-445-4785?. Entries must be received by Midnight on Feb 25, 2018 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that the Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that Sponsor may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information, including but not limited to the entrant’s contact information, email address, and all information contained in the entrant’s social media profile, to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. KOLD-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below).
Prize(s). The Winner will win the “Pot.” The Pot starts at $100 and will increase $25 everyday until Kevin Jeanes is off by more than 3 degrees in his forecast for that particular day’s high temperature. The day that Kevin Jeanes is off by more than 3 degrees in his forecast for a particular day’s high temperature, Casino Del Sol will randomly draw one (1) winner from the entrants. The Winner receives the total amount of money in the Pot at the time of the drawing. The day after a winner is drawn, the Pot will restart at $0, increasing $25 everyday until Kevin Jeanes is again off by more than 3 degrees in his forecast for that particular day’s high temperature, at which time a new winner will be randomly drawn. The Pot will continue in this fashion until the expiration of the Promotion at midnight on Feb 25, 2018. Prize money will vary. No prize may be exchanged by the winner(s), and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the prize. Picture identification may be required to claim the prize. The extent and nature of prizes vary.
No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
How the Prizes are Awarded. Winner(s) will be chosen at random on the day Kevin’s Jeanes forecast for that particular day’s high temperature is off by more than 3 degrees. Picture identification may be required to claim the prize.
Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof that entrant is the owner of an account or profile may be required to claim a prize. The winner(s) may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release, and a liability release at time prize is claimed. Failing compliance with any of these conditions, the winner will forfeit his/her selection and Sponsor(s) shall have the right but not the obligation to select another winner(s) based on the original judging criteria. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by 7 days from notification or the prize will be forfeited.
Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period may be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) may receive a Form 1099 from Casino Del Sol if it reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KOLD-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.
Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, defamation, invasion of privacy, misappropriation of likeness, false light, copyright or trademark infringement, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. By entering this promotion, entrant fully and completely releases the Social Media Sites from any liability associated with or related to participation in this promotion.
Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by the Sponsor(s). In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Sponsor(s) are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).