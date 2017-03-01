Crews set to begin bridge replacement work on Houghton Road

Officials plan to replace the two-lane South Houghton Road bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks with two three-lane bridges. (Source: Tucson News Now)

There are bridges being built on the northwest side, the south side and now in Vail.

Officials with the city of Tucson said on Wednesday, March 1, crews will begin work this month on a two-year project to build two bridges on South Houghton Road, just north of Interstate 10.

There is currently a bridge on Houghton that goes over the Union Pacific railroad tracks. It is one lane in each direction.

The construction of the two bridges will happen in two phases and both will go over the railroad tracks. The project money is coming from the $2.1 billion, 20-year RTA plan that was approved by voters in 2006.

During Phase 1, crews will keep traffic moving on the old bridge while building one bridge.

Phase 2 will take place once that new bridge is complete. Traffic will then be moved to the new bridge, while crews tear down the old one. Once that is done, a bridge will be built to replace the original one. The city hopes that with this plan, it will keep traffic flowing.

Once construction is completed there will be two bridges, one for southbound traffic and another for northbound traffic. Each will have three traffic lanes.

There will be an open house on Thursday, March 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Desert Sky Middle School, 9850 E. Rankin Loop, for anyone who has questions about the project on the Houghton Road Corridor.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.