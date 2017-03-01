TPD: Man found shot in south-side wash, search on for suspect - Tucson News Now

TPD: Man found shot in south-side wash, search on for suspect

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man was wounded in a shooting in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.

The Tucson Police Department received a call around 3 p.m. about a man who had been shot, according to spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. 

Dugan said the man said he had been shot by another man while in a wash in the 5700 block of South 12th Avenue near West Drexel Road.  

Nearby La Paloma Academy was put on lockdown as a precaution, while TPD searched for the suspect. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  

Less than two hours later, a man was shot in the same area of town.

Dugan said the shootings are unrelated.

