Third person arrested in connection with child's death

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-month-old Pima County child, authorities said.

Dep. Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said Kaylie Gossett was arrested on Wednesday, March 1.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The 22-year-old Gossett, Kylie Brewer and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. are all facing felony child abuse charges.

Brewer, 19, and Bogdanowich Jr., 18, were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The PCSD said Brewer's 6-month-old child died Feb. 19 and detectives discovered evidence of child abuse.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.