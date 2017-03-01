Third person arrested in connection with child's death - Tucson News Now

Third person arrested in connection with child's death

By Tucson News Now Staff
Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kylie Brewer (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. and Kylie Brewer (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Kaylie Gossett (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Kaylie Gossett (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-month-old Pima County child, authorities said.

Dep. Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said Kaylie Gossett was arrested on Wednesday, March 1.

The 22-year-old Gossett, Kylie Brewer and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr. are all facing felony child abuse charges.

Brewer, 19, and Bogdanowich Jr., 18, were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The PCSD said Brewer's 6-month-old child died Feb. 19 and detectives discovered evidence of child abuse.

