Authorities investigating second shooting on south side - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Authorities investigating second shooting on south side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of West Aviation Drive. (Source: Tucson Police Department) The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of West Aviation Drive. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

For the second time in less than two hours, authorities are investigating a shooting on the south side of Tucson and say that it might be gang related. 

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for The Tucson Police Department, said a man was shot around 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Aviation Drive.

Detectives with the TPD gang unit are working the scene and interviewing witnesses. 

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The TPD was already investigating a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. in the 5700 block of South 12th Avenue.

While the scenes are less than three miles apart, Dugan said the shootings are unrelated.

For the incident on West Aviation, Dugan said two men got into an argument and shots were fired. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

Police are still not sure if the two men exchanged gunfire, or if just one fired a gun.  According to TPD, detectives have not yet spoken to the man that was shot, to find out what he knows. 

Streets around West Aviation Drive scene were taped off.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Warrant issued for suspect in fatal hit and run

    Warrant issued for suspect in fatal hit and run

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:01:47 GMT
    Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda (Source: Tucson Police Department)Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Tucson Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda, who was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road.  

    The Tucson Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda, who was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road.  

  • CBP captures would be smuggler, seizes nearly 600 pounds of marijuana

    CBP captures would be smuggler, seizes nearly 600 pounds of marijuana

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:29:25 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Both the driver, a juvenile from Mexico and the packages were transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing.  The juvenile now faces immigration and narcotics charges per Tucson Sector Guidelines. 

    Both the driver, a juvenile from Mexico and the packages were transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing.  The juvenile now faces immigration and narcotics charges per Tucson Sector Guidelines. 

  • PCSD searching for suspect in strong arm robbery

    PCSD searching for suspect in strong arm robbery

    Friday, June 2 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 21:45:02 GMT

    According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release the suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or light-skinned black man between 20 and 30 years old, short dark hair with possible facial hair.  He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture on the front, black pants, and white shoes.  

    According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release the suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or light-skinned black man between 20 and 30 years old, short dark hair with possible facial hair.  He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture on the front, black pants, and white shoes.  

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family pet fatally mauls 90-year-old woman

    Family pet fatally mauls 90-year-old woman

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:37:32 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:56 AM EDT2017-06-02 12:56:07 GMT

    According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.

    According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.

Powered by Frankly