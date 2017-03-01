Authorities investigating second shooting on south side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of West Aviation Drive. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

For the second time in less than two hours, authorities are investigating a shooting on the south side of Tucson and say that it might be gang related.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for The Tucson Police Department, said a man was shot around 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Aviation Drive.

Detectives with the TPD gang unit are working the scene and interviewing witnesses.

The TPD was already investigating a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. in the 5700 block of South 12th Avenue.

While the scenes are less than three miles apart, Dugan said the shootings are unrelated.

For the incident on West Aviation, Dugan said two men got into an argument and shots were fired. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

Police are still not sure if the two men exchanged gunfire, or if just one fired a gun. According to TPD, detectives have not yet spoken to the man that was shot, to find out what he knows.

Streets around West Aviation Drive scene were taped off.

