UPDATE: Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
John Becker (Source: Tucson Police Department) John Becker (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Great news! 

76-year-old John Becker was located safe by someone at Pima Community College West, on West Anklam Road, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department. 

He was to be reunited with family. 

The TPD thanked everyone who helped in the search. 

