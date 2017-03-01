UPDATE: Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

Great news!

76-year-old John Becker was located safe by someone at Pima Community College West, on West Anklam Road, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.

He was to be reunited with family.

The TPD thanked everyone who helped in the search.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.