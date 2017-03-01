Tucson mayor denounces Monday’s JCC bomb threat

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It is not known when the road will reopen.
Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.
With temperatures already reaching 102 degrees in Tucson, the Salvation is kicking in Operation Chill Out to help provide relief from the heat to those in need.
Many of the business owners along 4th said they tend to see a dip in sales now that University of Arizona students have cleared out their dorms and the snowbirds have flocked home, but they are hoping this new push to draw folks downtown will make all the difference.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is saying the increase in opioid overdose deaths is alarming. The state had 790 people die in opioid overdoses last year. That is a 16 percent increase from 2015.
