Tucson mayor denounces Monday’s JCC bomb threat

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild released a strong statement Wednesday night calling the bomb threat into the Jewish Community Center Monday a “hate crime” and “terrorist act.”



The full statement reads:

"The dramatic increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes we've been seeing nationally touched Tucson this week, when a bomb threat was called in against the JCC. Fortunately, no bomb was found and no one was injured. But the threat itself is a hate crime, and a terrorist act.

In November, after the election, when we saw an increase in crimes targeted against Jews, Muslims, immigr ants, LGBTQ and others, I spoke at the launch of the YWCA's We Stand Together campaign. I also added a section to my website with information for the public called Don't Wait to Fight Hate. And, last month, at my request, the City Council passed a local hate crimes ordinance.

The Tucson Police Department will work vigorously with our federal and state partners to apprehend the people behind any hate crimes. These acts are un-American and must stop."

Tucson News Now reached out to the Jewish Community Center’s CEO, Todd Rockoff for reaction to the Mayor’s denouncement.

“We appreciate the support of Mayor Rothschild,” said Rockoff. “We appreciate the statement that he made and I think he’s right. I think that this was a hate crime.”

He added, “In the end, the intention was to divide and scare people and really what happened was it drew people closer.”

"As for the hate crime ordinance," he said as he thanked the community for the outpouring support the center has received over the last few days, “I think it’s sad that we need it and I appreciate that it’s there. I appreciate that our community won’t tolerate acts of hatred. And I think that’s the kind of kind community that we live in and want to be a part of.”

The Jewish History Museum did not receive a bomb threat, but felt compelled to comment when Tucson News Now reached out to the museum director about the Mayor’s statements too.

“The Jewish Community Center serves and enriches our whole community. Threats against the JCC threaten us all. Silence and neutrality embolden those who commit these hateful acts. The Jewish History Museum applauds the Mayor and Tucson Police Department for their statements and actions that directly confront hate in our community. This is a time for us all to stand in solidarity, for each other and against hate.”

