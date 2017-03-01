New event for Komen Arizona

2017 Promise at the Old Pueblo-Tucson at the Union Public House at St. Phillips Plaza (4340 North Campbell Avenue) on March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



Participate in the fun, food, frolic, and raising funds for Komen Arizona's mission to end breast cancer forever.



The evening will include a silent and live auction and an opportunity to donate directly to the Komen mission.

