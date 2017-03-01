New event for Komen Arizona - Tucson News Now

New event for Komen Arizona

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

2017 Promise at the Old Pueblo-Tucson at the Union Public House at St. Phillips Plaza (4340 North Campbell Avenue) on March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 
 
Participate in the fun, food, frolic, and raising funds for Komen Arizona's mission to end breast cancer forever.
 
The evening will include a silent and live auction and an opportunity to donate directly to the Komen mission.

