UA LGBTQ+ Resource Center in need for more funding, space

Officials at the LGBTQ+ Resource Center on the University of Arizona Campus says they are in need of more resources and space to cater to the increase in the number of students visiting the center.

Kat Hermanson, head of marketing at the center, said there has been a steady increase in the number of students stopping by the center over the past several years but there has been a dramatic increase recently.

In the 2014-2015 school year, 319 students visited the center a total of 3,000 times. That was a 22 percent increase from the previous year.

Hermanson said they've outgrown their space in the Student Union Memorial Center. They say their space isn't wheelchair friendly and they often have to rent out space to accommodate the number of students who show up to their events.

She said the increase is due in part to the recent political climate.

"We've had four threatening incidents against our center in the past two semesters. There's an increased feeling of unsafety (sic) on campus from other students in some cases and just generally in the community. And that's driving a lot more students in," Hermanson said.

Hermanson said the center has asked the administration for more resources several times, most recently just several months ago, but they haven't had any luck.

