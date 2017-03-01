Fire destroys vacant mobile home on northwest side - Tucson News Now

Fire destroys vacant mobile home on northwest side

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Northwest fire crews at scene of mobile home fire. (Source: Northwest Fire District) Northwest fire crews at scene of mobile home fire. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
Northwest fire crews at scene of mobile home fire. (Source: Northwest Fire District) Northwest fire crews at scene of mobile home fire. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It took 20 firefighters from Northwest Fire District 30 minutes to put out a fire that destroyed a mobile home on the northwest side on Wednesday night, March 1. 

According to a NWFD release, several callers to 911 reported smoke and fire coming from a mobile home 1800 block of West Desert Broom Lane at about 7:15 p.m.  

Neighbors told crews that the home was vacant and that no one was seen in the area before the fire.  After the fire was put out, crews were able to enter the house and confirm it was unoccupied and no one was inside when the fire started. 

NWFD investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.  

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Crash involving a pedestrian closes 12th Ave. south of Valencia

    UPDATE: Crash involving a pedestrian closes 12th Ave. south of Valencia

    Saturday, June 3 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-06-03 05:12:37 GMT
    Tucson Police on scene of crash (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson Police on scene of crash (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area.  It is not known when the road will reopen.  

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area.  It is not known when the road will reopen.  

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Victims in fatal collision identified

    UPDATE: Victims in fatal collision identified

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:25:22 GMT
    Police on scene of fatal accident. (Source: Tucson News Now)Police on scene of fatal accident. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.

    Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.

  • Summer heat prompts 'Operation Chill-Out'

    Summer heat prompts 'Operation Chill-Out'

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:24:12 GMT
    (Source: Naughton's Plumbing)(Source: Naughton's Plumbing)

    With temperatures already reaching 102 degrees in Tucson, the Salvation is kicking in Operation Chill Out to help provide relief from the heat to those in need.  

    With temperatures already reaching 102 degrees in Tucson, the Salvation is kicking in Operation Chill Out to help provide relief from the heat to those in need.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly