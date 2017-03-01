Fire destroys vacant mobile home on northwest side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.



It took 20 firefighters from Northwest Fire District 30 minutes to put out a fire that destroyed a mobile home on the northwest side on Wednesday night, March 1.

According to a NWFD release, several callers to 911 reported smoke and fire coming from a mobile home 1800 block of West Desert Broom Lane at about 7:15 p.m.

Neighbors told crews that the home was vacant and that no one was seen in the area before the fire. After the fire was put out, crews were able to enter the house and confirm it was unoccupied and no one was inside when the fire started.

NWFD investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

