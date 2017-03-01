TPD searching for suspects in TV thefts

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The public is asked to help the Tucson Police Department to identify three suspects wanted in connection to a series of TV thefts.

According to the TPD the television thefts started in mid November 2016, and have occurred at various Targets across Tucson. The three are possibly associated to a dark blue sedan.

Anyone with information about these three suspects, or have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463). Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may use www.88CRIME.org or send a text message (TEXT: 274637, then type "Tip 259" plus your text message).

