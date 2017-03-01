TPD searching for suspects in TV thefts - Tucson News Now

TPD searching for suspects in TV thefts

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Suspect 1 (Source: Tucson Police Department) Suspect 1 (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Suspect 2 (Source: Tucson Police Department) Suspect 2 (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Suspect 3 (Source: Tucson Police Department) Suspect 3 (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The public is asked to help the Tucson Police Department to identify three suspects wanted in connection to a series of TV thefts. 

According to the TPD the television thefts started in mid November 2016, and have occurred at various Targets across Tucson.  The three are possibly associated to a dark blue sedan. 

Anyone with information about these three suspects, or have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463). Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may use www.88CRIME.org or send a text message (TEXT: 274637, then type "Tip 259" plus your text message).

    Warrant issued for suspect in fatal hit and run

    The Tucson Police Department has issued a felony arrest warrant for Oscar Servando Garcia-Pineda, who was involved in a fatal hit and run crash on South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road.  

    Both the driver, a juvenile from Mexico and the packages were transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for processing.  The juvenile now faces immigration and narcotics charges per Tucson Sector Guidelines. 

    According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release the suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or light-skinned black man between 20 and 30 years old, short dark hair with possible facial hair.  He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture on the front, black pants, and white shoes.  

