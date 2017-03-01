Stallworth named ACCAC Player of the Year

Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College women’s basketball team closed out the regular season on a high note on Tuesday and produced three players in the All-ACCAC conference and All-Region I, Division II teams released on Wednesday.

For the second straight year, sophomore Sydni Stallworth (Palo Verde HS) was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Year. She, along with fellow sophomores Denesia Smith (Cienega HS) and Bree Cates (Combs HS) were named to the All-ACCAC conference and All-Region I, Division II teams.

Stallworth was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She played and started in all 29 games averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She also shot 40.2 percent from the field, 35.1 from three-point range and 80.3 percent at the free throw line. Stallworth was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week three times this season; seven times total in her two years at Pima.

Smith was named second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II for the second straight year. She played in 27 games this season and made 25 starts. She averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Smith shot 46.3 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from three-point range and 76.6 at the foul line. She was named ACCAC Player of the Week twice this season.

Cates was named third team All-ACCAC and second team All-Region I, Division II. She played and started in all 29 games as she averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She shot 46.6 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three-point range and 69.2 percent from the free throw line. Cates was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week once this season.

The trio helped lead the Aztecs to a 22-7 overall record and 16-6 in ACCAC conference play.

The Aztecs are the No. 2 seed for the Region I, Division II tournament as they host No. 3 Scottsdale Community College in the semifinals at the West Campus on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.