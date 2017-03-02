El Casino Ballroom to host boxing event

Some of Tucson’s aspiring amateur boxers will be on display Saturday at Boxing Thunder in the Desert, a fight card to be held at the El Casino Ballroom.

The bouts will feature Tucson boxers of all ages taking on fighters from Phoenix and El Paso.

Among those expected to compete are Gadiel Rosas, Jose Ramirez, Elijah Carter, Dora Orozco, Jordan Morales, Richard Lopez, and Marco Ramirez.

The fight card, which will feature around 15-20 bouts, is being promoted by Tucson Southwest Boxing Gym and will be headlined by 24-year old Rosa Orozco (5-3).

Doors open at Noon with bouts beginning at 1 p.m.

