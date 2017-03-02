TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Police investigated two shootings within two hours on the south side. They were not related. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. TWO ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO BABY'S DEATH

A Pima County woman was one of two people arrested in connection with the death of her young child, authorities said. http://bit.ly/2mcU4Xl

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Kylie Brewer, 19, and Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr., 18, were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 28, on felony child abuse charges.

JUST IN: This Pima County man and woman are facing felony abuse charges following the death of a 6-month-old girl >> https://t.co/WzhGCTNqms pic.twitter.com/9aZTfAJ3DB — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) March 1, 2017

PCSD said Brewer's 6-month-old child died Feb. 19 and detectives discovered evidence of child abuse.

2. MAN FOUND SHOT IN SOUTH-SIDE WASH

A man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.

The Tucson Police Department received a call around 3 p.m. about a man who had been shot, according to spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

Man found shot in a wash near 12th & Drexel on #Tucson's south side, La Paloma Academy on lock-down. https://t.co/GrPTGvYqXI pic.twitter.com/IW8xKtSRZ6 — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) March 1, 2017

Dugan said the man said he had been shot by another man while in a wash in the 5700 block of South 12th Avenue near West Drexel Road.

Nearby La Paloma Academy was put on lockdown as a precaution, while TPD searched for the suspect.

3. AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE POSSIBLY GANG-RELATED SHOOTING ON SOUTH SIDE

Less than two hours after a man was shot in a wash Wednesday (see above), authorities responded to a shooting on the south side of Tucson.

They say this one might be gang related.

TPD searching for suspect in a shooting on W Aviation Dr. 1 man shot & taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/2ER2JXGQHs — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) March 2, 2017

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for The Tucson Police Department, said a man was shot around 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Aviation Drive.

The TPD was already investigating a shooting that happened around 3 p.m. in the 5700 block of South 12th Avenue.

While the scenes are less than three miles apart, Dugan said the shootings are unrelated.

For the incident on West Aviation, Dugan said two men got into an argument and shots were fired. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

HAPPENING TODAY

A chance to learn more about construction in Vail.

Construction is set to begin this month on two bridges on Houghton Road.

The project will take about two years, and will add two bridges, each with three lanes.

You can learn more about this at an open house tonight at Desert Sky Middle School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Desert Sky is located at 9850 E. Rankin Loop.

WEATHER

A cold morning but we're quickly warming up.

Today will be sunny and pleasant with the high expected to be 79 degrees.

We'll continue to warm up through the weekend into the 80s, well above average for this time of year.

This should stay pretty consistent with a few partly cloudy days into next week.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.