Humane Society of Southern AZ offering weekly rattlesnake avoidance classes

Interested in keeping your dog safe from rattlesnakes? The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is teaming up with Animal Experts, Inc. and Paul Blaushild from A-dobe Dog Training to provide rattlesnake avoidance classes for the public.

These classes will be offered on a weekly basis, to teach the dogs how to use their eyes, nose, and ears to recognize rattlesnakes and associate their appearance, scent, and sound with danger.

Classes are $99 for one dog, and $79 to register a second dog. In order to take the class dogs must be at least six months of age and have proof of current vaccinations. Each dog in the course will be on a leash and handled by an adult.

Interested in attending? Classes will be held each Tuesday evening (from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at the Companions for Life Center, now through September.

Register for classes over the phone by calling Inge Koopman-Leyva at 520-327-6088 ext. 138; or online here: https://hssaz.org/services/education/education-for-adults/rattlesnake/

