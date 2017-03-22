Movies in the Park 2017 lineup

Movies in the Park first began in the summer of 2003, with a projector and a repurposed bed sheet, and now 14 years later the event has grown considerably to become a community favorite.

The public is invited to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy a free, family friendly movie. There are food venders, live music, and arts and crafts exhibits, in addition to jumping castles and fun, unique activities for the kids (that will rotate with each week). There will also be community demonstrations, special guest appearances, and food trucks.

“Cox believes that the local community is at the root of everything that we do. We deeply believe in being good neighbors and supporting the communities were we work and live in.” said Lisa Lovallo, Cox Communications Region Vice President, Southern Arizona, in a release. “We appreciate and thank the community for its ongoing support of Cox as we actively seek opportunities to bring neighbors together.”

Movies in the Park happens on the first Friday of each month, from May to September. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:45 p.m. (dusk), at the Reid Park Demeester Outdoor Performance Center (920 S Concert Pl, Tucson, AZ 85716). Located in Gene C. Reid Park, on the northeast corner of Country Club and 22nd Street. Attendees can gain access to the Movies by entering off of Country Club Road.

Here is the list of movies scheduled for 2017:

May 5 - Wall-E

June 2 - Zootopia

July 7 - The Secret Life of Pets

August 4 - Finding Dory

September 1 - Sing

For more information on becoming a vendor, volunteering, or exhibiting CLICK HERE.

