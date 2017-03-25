dK Cactus Call: Mike Gustavsson

David Kelly likes to coin terms and then give out prizes.

Mike Gustavsson is constantly saying this is it when it comes to competing professionally in the world of body building.

He’s 55.

But why quit when you can still win.

The Tucson-transplant from Sweden is bringing back another trophy from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This past weekend he won World Fitness Federation’s Universe title in the Master Division (50-and-over).

He had finished 3rd last year and fifth the year before.

Not too many people get to go out a champion.

Mike Gustavsson can do that so maybe this really is it this time.

We’ll have to ask him when he gets back from Brazil.

David Kelly awards a Cactus Call to an athlete/s with local ties who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and a Cat Call to an athlete/s who has shown an extraordinary performance in the world of sports and is an alumni of the UA Athletics program.