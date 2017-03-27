Fall Court Night event offering free legal information

Local lawyers will be offering free legal information in civil and family law, during the semiannual Court Night event sponsored by the Superior Court in Pima County and the Pima County Bar Association.

According to a recent release, the event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Herbert K. Abrams Public Health Center at 3950 South Country Club Road.

There will be two sessions offered. The first is from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the second will start at 5:45 p.m and go to 7:15 p.m. Those who attend will be able to choose from one of three different topic areas during each session:

Divorce/Child Support

Probate/Guardianship/Conservatorship

Debtor/Creditor, Landlord/Tenant

Lawyers will be on hand to take questions from the audience, though they will not be able to provide individualized legal advice or to discuss specific cases.

Agencies/Departments also participating in Court Night:

Pima County Bar Association

Attorney General’s Office, Child Support Services Section

Clerk of Court

Superior Court Conciliation Court

Superior Court Interpreter’s Office

Superior Court Law Library

Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available, other language interpretative assistance may be available with prior notice. Please contact communityrelations@sc.pima.gov, call 520-724-4200 or visit www.sc.pima.gov for more information.

Herbert k Abrams Building Map and Directions by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.