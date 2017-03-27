Authorities intercept over 40,000 fake condoms

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says a multi-agency effort confiscated over 40,000 fake condoms illegally imported from China.

According to a report, the condoms were seized over a five day period in March through the cooperation of CBP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Food and Drug Administration in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Ricardo Mayoral, special agent in charge with Homeland Security, said:

This illegal activity represents a triple threat as it delivers substandard and often dangerous goods into the economy, rob[s] citizens of good-paying jobs, and generate[s] proceeds that are often funneled back into other criminal enterprises. HSI will continue to work with its enforcement partners to combat the distribution of counterfeit products, like those seized in San Juan this week that could put unwitting consumers at risk.”

CBP said counterfeit products may contain dangerous substances like cyanide, arsenic, mercury, lead, rat droppings, and even urine. The CBP also warns consumers that fake condoms may not protect against sexually transmitted diseases or pregnancy.

In late January the San Juan ICE and CBP joined forces to establish the San Juan Trade Enforcement Coordination Center. According to the center's website the main focus to combat illegal foreign trade.

