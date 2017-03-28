Police: East-side Walgreens robbed at gunpoint - Tucson News Now

Police: East-side Walgreens robbed at gunpoint

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police said officers responded to a report of armed robbery at gunpoint at the Walgreens in the 8700 block of East Broadway Boulevard just before 9:30 Monday night, March 27.

A spokesman for the department said no injuries have been reported, and no one is in custody.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

