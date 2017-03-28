Lineup announced for Catalina State Park's Outdoor Concerts

Artists have been announced through October for the 2017 Outdoor Concert series at the Catalina State Park (11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737).

The lineup, held on the first Saturday of each month includes:

August 5 at 5:30 p.m. featuring Nancy Elliott (acoustic/singing/storytelling)

September 2 at 6 p.m. featuring Way Out West (cowboy and Western tunes)

October 7 at 5 p.m. featuring A Musical Celebration by Wendy Sweet (country, pop, rock-n-roll)

Concerts are held at the main trailhead at Catalina State Park. Guests should bring a chair, food and water. The Friends of Catalina State Park will provide FREE popcorn during the concerts. The concerts could be canceled if severe weather occurs.

The cost is Catalina State Park's Entrance Fee of $7 per vehicle (up to four adults).

For more information visit www.azstateparks.com/Catalina or call Catalina State Park at (520) 628-5798.

