Sahuarita teens create potentially life-saving message

It's a live-saving message from local teenagers to local teenagers, driving home the dangers of texting while behind the wheel.

The Pima Association of Governments challenged Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council (STAC) members to create an attention-getting and inspiring public service announcement about distracted driving, and they stepped up.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for American teenagers, and young people are among the most likely to text and talk while driving.

The Sahuarita teens' PSA comes straight from the heart.

"We want the teens of Sahuarita to realize that your driving affects more than just you. It affects the people in the car with you, the people on the road with you, the people in your life," said STAC president Keegan Smith.

It's the hard and serious message STAC members put in their public service announcement (viewed the PSA below).

That's not difficult to do when it's about saving the lives of your friends and families. The message gets right to the point, and it's powerful.

"Either with a ticket or a casket, you pay for distracted driving."

"How not only your phone can distract you, but your friends, and when you're driving them somewhere you have their lives in your hands, really," said Sahuarita Teen Council Advisory Council member Macy Mouradian.

"Texting always can wait. You should never ever ever ever think that picking up your phone is more important than saving your own life and everyone else's," said Elizabeth Hoover, Sahuarita Teen Advisory Council member.

