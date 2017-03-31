Pima County rolls out targeted emergency notification system

Pima County is rolling out a targeted emergency information system for anyone who wants to sign up for it.

The service is free to everyone.

It would alert residents to emergencies in targeted areas.

For instance, a person could register their home address, child's school address, parents' address, according to Pima County Office of Emergency Management Operations Manager Courtney Bear.

She said, when there's a fire, a SWAT situation, flooding or other emergency nearby, that person would would be alerted in the way he or she wants.

It could be an email, text, phone calls (cell or land line), or all of them.

Parents of a University of Arizona student could enter the student's address and watch from afar.

Bear said the county uses the phrase, "If we can't reach you, we can't alert you."

She said the county is putting flood plain maps into the system to be able to alert people living in flood-prone areas about possible problems.

Bear said it's a life safety and property conservation program.

She said the county is making the system available to other jurisdictions in Pima County.

Coming up this fall, the county will roll out another aspect of this program.

It will provide information on events happening here, such as the Gem and Mineral Show and the Festival of Books

Bear said the county has bought the Everbridge system with a federal grant.

The county pays half of the yearly subscription fee, which totals $175,000.

Bear said the county does not hold onto anyone's information. That part of the program is kept secure by Everbridge.

To sign up for Pima County's new emergency notification system or to get more information, click HERE.

