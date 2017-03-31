Time to vote! Help sheriff's office choose winning design - Tucson News Now

Time to vote! Help sheriff's office choose winning design

By Tucson News Now Staff
The finalists. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) The finalists. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department wants a fresh look on patrol vehicles, and needs your help to get there.

The finalists in the department's Design a Sheriff's Vehicle contest were announced on Thursday, May 4.

The contest was open to submissions from employees and the public. Sheriff Mark Napier selected the finalists, and now members of the public can vote for their favorites online until May 11. The winner will be notified on May 15.

The winner can choose one of the following prizes:

  • Training day with SWAT
  • Ride in helicopter (weight restrictions apply)
  • Lunch with Sheriff Napier
  • Ride-A-Long with the public information officer

To cast your vote, visit the Pima County Sheriff's Department website here.

