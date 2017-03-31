Time to vote! Help sheriff's office choose winning design

The Pima County Sheriff's Department wants a fresh look on patrol vehicles, and needs your help to get there.

The finalists in the department's Design a Sheriff's Vehicle contest were announced on Thursday, May 4.

The contest was open to submissions from employees and the public. Sheriff Mark Napier selected the finalists, and now members of the public can vote for their favorites online until May 11. The winner will be notified on May 15.

The finalists have been selected! My vehicle will be the first to be redesigned. Vote for your favorite at https://t.co/fJ2cfuhpjT! pic.twitter.com/5agSllME4Y — Mark D. Napier (@Sheriff_Napier) May 4, 2017

The winner can choose one of the following prizes:

Training day with SWAT

Ride in helicopter (weight restrictions apply)

Lunch with Sheriff Napier

Ride-A-Long with the public information officer

To cast your vote, visit the Pima County Sheriff's Department website here.

