Rescue animals perish in northwest side house fire

The Northwest Fire District says multiple animals died in house fire in the 3600 block of West Hill of Gold Drive Friday night.

According to a news release, the home was used as a wildlife sanctuary. Firefighters said several animals including rabbits, owls, falcons, racoons, and pets where inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to save many of the animals, but unfortunately many others died.

Volunteers associated with the sanctuary took the the surviving animals to another location for the evening.

Northwest fire says the 911 call came at 8:20 Friday night. It took 20 minutes for a crew of 22 firefighters to put the fire out. Crews then spent another 45 minutes controlling hot spots inside the home. Water was trucked to the scene because there are no hydrants in the area.

Janet Miller, 86, lives here and saw smoke. Survived fire but 30+ birds did not. Has run animal rehab center here for 20 years. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/vfcmKyp3hX — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) April 1, 2017

No injures were reported by the residents or firefighters.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause and determine how many animals died.

