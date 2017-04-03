Full-service primary health clinic opens in downtown Tucson

"Dialogue Rooms" such as this one are part of the innovative features at HealthOn Broadway. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Development in downtown Tucson is finally catching on and the latest addition to the area goes beyond restaurants, boutiques and tech startups.

Local business and government dignitaries cut the ribbon Monday, April 3, on a HealthOn Broadway, a full-service primary health care clinic that also offers integrative care such as yoga and tai chi.

It's at 1 W. Broadway Boulevard, in the heart of downtown right on the streetcar line.

The clinic validates parking in the nearby La Placita garage.

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild said it's a critical piece of the long-range plan for downtown.

"When we're attracting employers who want to be in our downtown business district, if we can tell them, you've got primary care downtown really -- almost like a community health center downtown -- that's a big selling point. When we're looking to get more people to live downtown in market-rate housing, if we can tell them you've got your health care provider three blocks away, that's a big selling point," Rothschild said.

Just about everything at the clinic is considered innovative, from the location, to what's available, to the unique partnership that created it.

Tucson Medical Center and El Rio Community Health Center teamed up to create HealthOn Tucson a non-profit that has launched HealthOn Broadway, its first one-stop primary care center.

The modern, high-tech center offers kiosks where patients check-in, primary care with exam rooms and "dialogue rooms" if you really don't need the exam room.

"It offers primary care. It offers wellness coaching. It's a place to work out, to do anything that will help keep you healthy, get advice and counseling and labs drawn, X-rays done. It's a full-service health clinic," said TMC CEO and President Judy Rich.

Preventive care is considered key to keeping health care costs down with nutrition counseling, health coaching, yoga, tai chi, even African dance drumming.

Patients can be seen online or through their smart phones -- virtual health visits -- and never have to come in.

The partnership is one of many TMC is entering as it works to remain locally-owned, independent and non-profit.

Rich said TMC's future depends on its partnerships.

She said clinics like HealthOn Broadway are another way to hold down health care costs.

"We know more access to primary care keeps people from having to use more expensive health care such as emergency rooms and urgent cares, when maybe that isn't the level of service they need. So we're really looking at trying to drive down the cost of health care," El Rio CEO Nancy Johnson said.

The clinic offers 24/7 phone nurse triage and extended hours.

The site is open, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It's open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register as a patient, the number to call is 520-309-4200.

The clinic will offer physical therapy starting in May.

TMC and El Rio say this will be the first of many such clinics in Tucson to come out of their partnership.

