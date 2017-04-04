Hundreds of nonprofits hoping for a boost on Arizona Gives Day

Today is your chance to give and save some money on your taxes.

Habitat for Humanity just one of many nonprofits you can help on AZ Gives Day

Arizona Gives Day is a way for Tucson area non-profits to raise money, and it also raises awareness of all the need that's in our communities.



On Arizona Gives Day hundreds of local charities were hoping people all over the state would help make up for what government might be taking away.



The White House has proposed budget cuts that would slash funding to a wide range of nonprofits, from arts to social services. That made the Tuesday, April 4, day-long, state-wide fundraising push even more important.



We visited some Tucson nonprofits on Arizona Gives Day.



There's a Habitat For Humanity subdivision under construction on Tucson's south side with the help of volunteers and donations.



The organization has built some 400 homes in the Tucson area since 1980 for people who otherwise could not afford a home. Future home buyers contribute "sweat equity," helping to build their own homes and the homes of others.

Habitat For Humanity volunteers on #arizonagivesday.



Tu Nidito provides free support for children and their families who are grieving.



A spokesperson said 89 percent of every dollar goes into programs for the children.

#arizonagivesday online giving til midnight. Tu Nidito #Tucson offers free services to children who are grieving.





The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona distributed almost 300,000 food boxes to families and individuals last year.



The Food Bank said in Arizona one in four children and one in five adults are at risk for hunger.

97 cents of every dollar raised goes to food and programs, according to the Food Bank.



There's still time to donate online on Arizona Gives Day.



