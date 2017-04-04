Safe Park founder, homeless advocate arrested on marijuana charge

Tucson homeless advocate and founder of Safe Park, Jon McLane was arrested Tuesday morning, April 4, for possession of marijuana according to Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan.

Dugan said McLane was arrested outside of the Pima County Superior Court, and released on recognizance after appearing in court.

McLane posted about his arrest on his Facebook page saying:

Though I was arrested today, my hats off to theTucson Police Departmentl and especially officer Atchley for treating me with dignity and respect, and showing me first hand that cops too can be followers of Jesus even though they have a different calling from God than mine."

This is not the first time McLane has had drug-related run-ins with law enforcement. In March 2015 McLane was arrested on charges of marijuana sales and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and was later sentenced to two years probation.

