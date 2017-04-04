Safe Park founder, homeless advocate arrested on marijuana charge

PCSD is looking for a man who stole an elderly woman's purse on April 25 at the Walmart at 2175 West Ruthrauff Road.
PCSD is looking for a man who stole an elderly woman's purse on April 25 at the Walmart at 2175 West Ruthrauff Road.
Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult. He’s accused of killing Bridget Charlebois.
Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult. He’s accused of killing Bridget Charlebois.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
All buildings at the Center for Academic Success were evacuated and students were taken to Bella Vista School, where parents can pick them up.
All buildings at the Center for Academic Success were evacuated and students were taken to Bella Vista School, where parents can pick them up.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.