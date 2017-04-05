Free stroke screenings offered at Banner - UMC in May

Free stroke screenings are being offered at Banner - University Medical Center on May 6.

Stroke Check 2017 will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on May 6 at the hospital's DuVal Auditorium, 1501 N. Campbell Avenue.

Call 520-694-6342 to pre-register. While pre-registration is recommended, Walk-ins are welcome.

Included in the screening will be a stroke-risk assessment, blood pressure reading, cholesterol and glucose tests and a review of results by a physician. Fasting for at least four hours is recommended for the cholesterol and glucose tests.

Parking is free at the hospital.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association says stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone dies of a stroke every four minutes and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Banner - UMC is a Primary Stroke Center as certified by The Joint Commission and the AHA/ASA.

