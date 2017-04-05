Northwest Medical Center to open second free-standing emergency department

Northwest Medical Center said it's planning to open its second free-standing emergency department in the Tucson area.

It will be in Marana near the Tucson Premium Outlets at Twin Peaks Road and Interstate 10.

Groundbreaking is set for this spring.

Doors are expected to open in early 2018.

The new location will be open 24/7 and patients will be able to check-in online to reserve a place in line, according to Northwest Healthcare.

The new center is expected to reduce the wait times at Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital emergency rooms.

Northwest's first free-standing emergency department opened in Vail in 2015.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.