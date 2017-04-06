Jordynn Watson opens up about her father's triple-murder trials

For the first time since her father was convicted of three murders, Jordynn Watson talks publicly about the case. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Jordynn Watson has been living a nightmare for most of her life.

Jordynn was only 4 years old when her mother, Linda Watson, went missing in 2000. Linda's body was found in 2003, but it took another eight years for the remains to be identified.

Her grandmother Marilyn Cox was one of two women gunned down on the northwest side of Tucson in 2003.

In 2015, her father David Watson was arrested on three counts of murder. He was convicted just a few weeks ago and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jordynn, now 21, testified in both of her father's trials, but she's never spoken publicly until now.

KOLD News 13's Barbara Grijalva interviewed Jordynn for the first time Thursday.

Jordynn spoke at length about her family, support system and what she learned about her family during the trials.

