Five arrested on drug, other charges

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says five people were arrested Friday for several charges including possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine.

According to a release the sheriff's office together with the Sierra Vista Police Department's Community Response Team executed search warrants in the 400 block of West Wilcox Drive.

Gailland Ballou was arrested for possession and possession for sale of a dangerous drug along with several counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Will was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Howard was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or destroying evidence.

Joshaua Garcia was arrested for failure to appear.

Codie Hummel was arrested for failure to appear.

The sheriff's office says these arrests are the result of several weeks of investigation into the sale of meth in that area.

