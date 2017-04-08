Craig Thomas emcee for Crohn's and Colitis walk

Tucson News Now's Craig Thomas emceed the Crohn's and Colitis walk at the Phoenix Zoo on Saturday.

The walk raised $92,000 for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. Several walkers were in attendance from Tucson.

There will be a walk in Tucson on October 21. You can find more information here.

