Pima Vocational High School accepting students for next session

Looking for a way to get your high school diploma and work experience at the same time? Pima Vocational High School (PVHS) might be the option for you.

Right now the school is looking for students, age 16 to 21 for the next session that begins Wednesday, July 19.

Those interested in attending the school must first attend a two-day orientation July 13-14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day at the PVHS south campus (175 West Irvington Road). Call 724-9740 to reserve a spot.

A registration packet can be obtained via the PVHS website or at either campus (a second campus is located at 5025 West Ina Road).

PVHS offers students not only year round academic classes, but real-world work experience that allows them to pair studies with internships that range from office work to daycare, to nonprofit work. Classes are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 500 students have graduated since PVHS opened in 2000.

PVHS is a program of the Pima County Community Services, Employment and Training Department. Students who graduate from the program meet all of the Arizona Essential Skills requirements, they also have classes on resume writing and career skills and can earn paid job placements and internships.

Students at PVHS also meet weekly with an advisor and attend classes with 15 or fewer students.

