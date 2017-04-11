Pima Vocational High School accepting students for next session

According to InciWeb, the Fife Fire is burning in dry brush and tall grasses about 15 miles northeast of Sunizona, just west of the Chiricahua National Monument.
Rep. Martha McSally joined the raging debate about "appropriate attire" when she gave a speech from the Houston floor on Wednesday.
Sierra Vista police arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence on Sunday, July 9. She had four minors with her in the vehicle, police say.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 29-year-old Sarah Swearingen was taken on Saturday, July8, to the Canyon Vista Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.
Details remain sparse days after a military plane came crashing down in Leflore County, Mississippi, killing 15 Marines and one sailor.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.
