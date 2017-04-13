Cinema La Placita moves to the Tucson Museum of Art

Here is another popular option for outdoor movie viewing - Cinema La Placita and this year it has a new home, the Tucson Museum of Art (TMA) at the Plaza of the Pioneers.

Movie goers will be able to watch their favorite 'oldies' on the plaza at TMA. According to a recent release, this move brings a number of benefits to Cinema La Placita, including dining at the nearby Cafe a la Cart, food trucks, and food and wine available for sale to enjoy during the movie.

This is the second move for Cinema La Placita, after they lost their original location in La Placita Village, which was being demolished, they moved to the courtyard of the old Pima County Courthouse in 2016. They lost that location due to renovations at the courthouse, so the movies once again moved.

"The Tucson Museum of Art reached out to me at just the right time," said Erika O'Dowd, director of Cinema La Placita, in the release. "I couldn't be more excited about this upcoming season in their beautiful plaza."

Cinema La Placita will feature the following movies, beginning May 4 at 7:30 p.m.:

Admission remains the same - $3 and the popcorn is FREE!

Parking is available in the TMA parking lot, as well as ample street parking in the surrounding area. Street parking is free after 5 pm.

Smoking is not permitted. Alcohol is not permitted except by purchase. Movie goers are welcome to bring a picnic dinner.

