Donors helping Youth On Their Own recover after devastating theft

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

Thieves emptied the shelves at a Youth On Their Own storage container. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Youth On Their Own calls itself an anti-dropout program for homeless youth.

It provides support, such as food, to help 12 to 21 year olds stay in school and graduate from high school.

Thieves made that job harder when they took nearly half-a-ton of food and hygiene products from a container the agency uses to hold reserves.

Those reserves were supposed to help YOTO get itself and the young people it serves through the summer months when donations typically fall off.

Donors are stepping up to help, but YOTO said it's not back where it should be.

Tucson police said there have not been any arrests yet.

If you would like to donate to YOTO, there are a few ways to do it.

Click HERE if you would like to help.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.