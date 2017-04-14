Marana police search for brush fire suspects

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.

Sgt. Chris Warren, spokesman for the MPD, said the fire happened Thursday night along the Santa Cruz River between Ina and Cortaro roads.

On Friday, the MPD released a photo of three suspects who were seen running away from the fire.

Warren said the juveniles have been ruled out as suspects so KOLD News 13 removed the photo from our story and social media posts.

"Thanks to citizens tips, (we) received information on the identity of the three juveniles," Warren said in a news release. "After speaking with them, officers were able to confirm they were not involved in this incident."

Warren said officers have new information on a potential suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

The fire burned about one acre of desert before the Northwest Fire District contained it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD at 520-382-2000.

