Driver falls into irrigation ditch, floats downstream after crash

A single vehicle crash took an unusual turn when the driver ended up floating down an irrigation ditch in Marana.

According to Marana police, the female driver failed to navigate a right turn from West Marana Road onto North Wentz Rd., and crashed her vehicle into an irrigation ditch. She then tried to exit her vehicle, fell into the ditch, and floated downstream for about 200 feet.

Police said a Good Samaritan witnessed the crash and helped her out of the ditch, potentially saving her life.

Medics were called to the scene, and she was taken to Northwest Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and officers are investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police are hoping to identify and thank the person who helped save this woman.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.